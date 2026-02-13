A Nigerian man using Elon Musk's Starlink has taken to social media to speak out after his neighbor knocked on his door

He explained that he didn’t know his Starlink had no password, and one of his neighbors came to request the password

The individual shared his experience online while also revealing the amount he pays for the subscription on a monthly basis

A Nigerian man who uses Elon Musk's Starlink spoke out in anger after his neighbor knocked on his door and made an unexpected request.

He explained that he was surprised the lady could walk up to him and go as far as knocking on his door just to make such a demand.

Nigerian man resets Starlink after neighbors gain unauthorized access. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/MStudioImages, Starlink

Source: Getty Images

Man using Elon Musk's starlink shares experience

@gvofeyii explained that he had put a password on his Starlink; however, he didn’t know how it became accessible to his neighbors.

A girl who happens to be his neighbor confidently walked up to his door, knocked, and asked him for the password of his Starlink, despite the fact that it is his apartment and his Starlink, which he pays for.

He went on to mention the high amount he pays monthly to enjoy access to the Internet via the Starlink network.

He said:

"Found out my neighbors have been using my Starlink. It wasn’t working today & this girl had the guts to knock on my door and ask me for the password."

"I’m so amused."

"No idea how they got it in the first place. I had to reset my router and change the password."

Starlink user frustrated as neighbors use his connection. Photo Source: Twitter/gvofeyii

Source: Twitter

Speaking about the amount he pays monthly to enjoy the service, he added:

"Man, I pay 92k+ every month for subscribing."

"Of course it’s an issue if someone is tapping into it without my permission."

"If it was consensual or agreed upon, totally a different case."

"😭 Can’t wait for the 57k plan to be live again, it’s insane."

Reactions as man shares experience

@Iamdotify wrote:

"They have the notion of “shebi it is unlimited and he can’t finish it”, the boldness to come knocking is crazy and the fact that they probably figured the previous password from maybe things you say or things they feel you will use is even crazier."

@bigray0x said:

"I have 2TB monthly. Even if everyone in my compound uses it, I doubt it’ll be an issue, but of course you can always ask them to contribute to use it."

@Flaming1001 added:

"I use the gen 3 and pay 57k monthly...but I do collect little stipend from my neighbours every month for subscription. am I a bad person 💀??"

@Ohlee_vah stated:

"Starlink allows people connect, I was using my neighbors own till he woke up one day and changed the whole thing."

@Chidieb18769125 wrote:

"No way a random person walks up to you for your password with absolutely NOTHING ELSE involved."

@Oleribeweb30 added:

"Lmao she really knocked and asked for the password? thats next level balls. tell her subscription fees start at 99 a month."

@johnhublot24 said:

"If i was your neighbour, I'll ask to be contributing to the payment monthly. That way I'll have unlimited network and also save costs on data."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man installed Starlink in his house to enjoy faster internet. He bought the system for N550,000 and had it mounted on his roof. The man said Starlink loaded websites very fast.

YouTuber tests Starlink on over 20 phones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian YouTuber, Fisayo Fosudo, wanted to see how well his Starlink internet works. He connected more than 20 phones to it at the same time.

In a TikTok video, Fisayo said it was just a simple test, not a proper science experiment. He put all the phones on a flat surface and watched what happened.

Source: Legit.ng