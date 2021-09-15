Orji Uzor Kalu has insisted that IPOB members and supporters of Sunday Igboho deserve amnesty like insurgents and bandits

Kalu on Tuesday, September 14, expressed certainty that this will make for peace and national unity in Nigeria

The APC senator also called on northern and southern leaders to form a force that will douse ethnic tension in the country

A call has been made to the federal government to grant amnesty to members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and associates of Sunday Igboho.

The call was made by the Senate's chief whip, Senator Orji Kalu, who believes that this is one of the ways peace can return to Nigeria, The Cable reports.

Kalu called on the federal government to show fairness (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

According to the senator, the government should show the same leniency to such persons as was given to bandits and insurgents in the north.

He stated:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I am...the federal government to intervene so that we can have a peaceful country. A lot of insurgents and bandits have been granted amnesty.

“I believe in the unity of this country, and I believe this country is better off being in unity, so the best way we can get it is to make sure that IPOB and followers of Sunday Igboho are granted amnesty.

In his statement also seen by PM News on Tuesday, September 14, the former Abia governor urged leaders in the northern region and those of the south to work together for national unity.

Kalu added:

“There is a need to call a roundtable, even without the federal government. This is what the elders can do and give the federal government for endorsement, so we can have peace in our country."

IPOB has huge stockpile of bombs, other weapons across Nigeria, presidency says

Meanwhile, the presidency said IPOB members had amassed a substantial stockpile of weapons and bombs across Nigeria.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said this in a statement released on Wednesday, September 1, titled ‘Why Amnesty’s Entreaties Should Be Ignored, By Presidency.

Shehu's statement was in reaction to a report of Amnesty International which bordered on the way security agencies had allegedly been handling the IPOB debacle in the southeast.

Source: Legit