Aso Rock, Abuja - The presidency says the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had amassed a substantial stockpile of weapons and bombs across Nigeria.

Daily Trust reported that presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said this in a statement released on Wednesday, September 1, titled ‘Why Amnesty’s Entreaties Should Be Ignored, By Presidency’.

The presidency slams Amnesty International, saying it has sided with IPOB which it accused of stockpiling substantial weapons and bombs across Nigeria. Photo credit: Buhari Salau

According to the newspaper, Shehu's statement was in reaction to a report of Amnesty International which bordered on the way security agencies had allegedly been handling the IPOB debacle in the southeast.

Amnesty International playing politics - Garba Shehu

Meanwhile, Shehu also said despite Amnesty’s “self-proclaimed” mandate to “impartially” transcend borders, the organisation played only domestic politics in Nigeria.

He added that the international NGO was being used as cover for the organisation’s local leaders to pursue their self-interests.

The presidential aide further claimed that Amnesty International had no legal right to exist in Nigeria.

FG will ignore Amnesty International's "rantings"

Shehu also said "the Nigerian government will fight terrorism with all the means at its disposal."

He added:

"We will ignore Amnesty’s rantings, especially when it comes from an organisation that does not hold itself to the same standards it demands of others."

The presidential spokesman said the organisation has decided to "side with terrorists, before the liberty of those they injure, displace and murder", Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The statement partly read:

“IPOB murder Nigerian citizens. They kill police officers and military personnel and set government property on fire. Now, they have amassed a substantial stockpile of weapons and bombs across the country.

"Were this group in a western country, you would not expect to hear Amnesty’s full-throated defence of their actions. Instead, there would be silence or mealy-mouthed justification of western governments’ action to check the spread of ‘terrorism.’”

Amnesty International had in a report said that at least 115 people were killed by security forces in four months in the southeast.

The organisation accused security forces of human rights violations and crimes under international law in Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Abia states.

Amnesty International, ICC frustrating war against terrorism, FG claims

Meanwhile, the federal government in a previous report claimed that some foreign bodies such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Amnesty International (AI) were frustrating Nigeria's moves to end the activities of terrorists in the country.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, made the claim while addressing a press conference in Lagos, the nation's business capital.

Mohammed accused ICC and AI of demoralising Nigeria's military by making themselves into a fighting force.

