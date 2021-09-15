A huge amount of money is allegedly missing at Kano Sharia court according to reports from the state

The missing money has stunned Nigerians, given the fact that the court actions are always based on holiness

According to reports, the money actually belonged to heirs and heiresses kept in the custody of the court before distribution to the rightful owners

Reports of N345 million said to have gone missing from the accounts of the Kano State Sharia Court are generating outrage among people in the state with many worrying that the development may raise questions over those charged with upholding the sanctity of the Sharia legal system in the state.

The missing funds are said to belong to heirs and heiresses kept in the custody of the court before distribution to the rightful owners.

In Kano, about N345m is said to be missing in the state Sharia Court. Photo: Nasir El Rufai

Source: Facebook

A radio station in the state had quoted the secretary to the court, Haruna Khalil, to have said the funds were discovered to have gone missing when the court attempted to withdraw part of the money when it discovered that only N9 million was in the account.

Reacting to Daily Trust enquiries, the public relations officer of the Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal, Isah Muhammad Kankarofi, told one of our reporters that the state Grand Khadi, Tijjani Yakasai, had reported the matter to the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said after the setting up of a panel of enquiry by the court’s management, seven computers were also discovered to be missing from the court, a move, he said must be an attempt to cover the tracks of those involved.

Similarly, the acting Chairman of the PCACC, Barrister Mahmud Balarabe, has confirmed to Daily Trust that the matter has been reported to the commission.

“They are the ones that even want us to investigate the matter. They spoke with the attorney general (of the state) and the complaint was then formally forwarded to us for investigation.

“We are investigating the matter and we have even invited some of their staff (from the court) and they issued their statements and we requested some documents which they have submitted to us.

Court orders man to sweep mosque for 1 month for stealing in Kano

In another report, Halifa Abdullahi has been ordered to sweep Fagge Juma’at mosque for 30 consecutive days as his punishment for stealing eight copies of the Holy Quran.

The directive was given by a Sharia court sitting at Fagge Ya’n-Alluna that was presided over by Bello Musa-Khalid, on Tuesday, August 17.

It was gathered that Abdullahi was accused of burgling a mosque at Tudun Maliki area Sunday night, August 15, and carting away eight copies of the holy book. The suspect a resident of Yola quarters in Kano metropolis was however apprehended by security guards of the mosque.

MURIC tells FG to establish Sharia Court in states with large Muslim population

Earlier, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) asked the federal government to establish Shariah courts in all states where there is a significant number of Muslims in the country.

The group made the request in a statement by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday, January, 2, when making some demands from the government.

Akintola called for beards and hijab to be allowed in uniformed organisations like the army, police, and NYSC.

34 Sharia judges appointed in prominent northern state after apptitude test

Meanwhile, by the approval of Justice Nura Sagir, the chief judge of Kano, 34 additional Sharia court judges were appointed in the state on Thursday, June 24.

The development was disclosed by the spokesman of the state's judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, on Thursday.

Jibo-Ibrahim in a statement noted that the approval of the appointments was based on the performances of the judges in an aptitude test as well as an interview conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Source: Legit