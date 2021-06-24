The Kano state judiciary on Thursday, June 24, announced the appointment of new Sharia court judges

According to the judiciary, the judges were put through some aptitude tests and interviews before they were chosen

The approval of their appointment was given on Thursday by the chief judge of the state, Justice Nura Sagir

Kano - By the approval of Justice Nura Sagir, the chief judge of Kano, 34 additional Sharia court judges were appointed in the state on Thursday, June 24.

The development was disclosed by the spokesman of the state's judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, on Thursday, Punch reports.

The new judges had to go through aptitude test and interview before being appointed (Photo: Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano State Judiciary)

Jibo-Ibrahim in a statement noted that the approval of the appointments was based on the performances of the judges in an aptitude test as well as an interview conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), PM News also reported,

Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano State Judiciary

The spokesperson added that the new appointees will be sworn in on Friday, June 25, in the state's high court.

Source: Legit Nigeria