A Nigerian man has recounted how he prayed for his grandma to pass away before she eventually did, an action he still regrets

The young man shared how his beloved late grandma, who believed in him more than anyone in the world, had helped him relocate from the village to Lagos against all odds

He opened up about how he fell for a prophet's directive and prophecy against his grandma, and described that moment as the dumbest in his life

Stephen Toluwalashe Eneji, a Nigerian youth, has recounted a regretful action he took against his grandma while she was alive.

Stephen, a self-help specialist and modern educator, said he had prayed for his grandma to die because a prophet had told him that she was behind his woes in life.

Stephen recollects his late grandma's sacrifices

In a Facebook post, Stephen described his grandma as a good woman who became a victim of religious scams like him while trying to serve God.

He said his grandma believed in him more than anyone in the world and would put her life on the line to protect him.

He added that she was responsible for his relocation from the village to Lagos, and lamented that he forgot about all her goodness to him because of a prophet's claim.

Stephen attributed his praying for his grandma to die to his fear that he wouldn't amount to anything if she remained alive. He noted that it wasn't the prayer that led to her death.

Now with a different mindset, Stephen said no follower of Christ should pray for their enemies to die. A part of his post read:

"...Why did I pray for my granny to die? Because a certain unethical man claimed she was the witch behind my life woes. A dum.bass that I was, I forgot I had no woes and started praying for her to die.

"Being already developed; the more I said the prayer, the more uncomfortable I felt about it. One day, I went back to the Bible and read the place where Jesus told people to pray for their enemies.

"It was then I realized that praying for anyone to die, talk less of my beloved granny, was anti-Christ. If Jesus Christ asked people to pray for their enemies, and I claimed to be his mentee, then why was I praying for someone I believed to be my enemy- my beloved granny, to die?

"The answer is FEAR and a lot of you, not just me, are victims of it!

"I was afraid that if I did not pray for my granny to die, as the useless man who called himself a prophet told me, I would never make it in life. I was a proper dum.bass!

"His projection agreed with my fear and catapulted me into the realm of idiocy that made me start seeing my granny, the only person whoever believed in me, as evil and praying for her to die.

"The stupid man even told me that anytime my granny, who was always praying for people, say her prayers, she was cursing them in the spiritual realm. I was a fool, I would believe anything just like many religious idiots will today.

"I was captured by him; I could not sleep; I was waking up to pray at 1. am. I was taking what he called cleansing bath. My dreams were confirming the nonsense that I was fed but that did not mean He was right (I will address corresponding dreams and why they happen in another article.) .

"After my redemption from the cr.ap that the man filled my subconscious mind with, I felt so bad about myself. I felt like a pie.ce of sh.it.

"How could I call myself a towering intellectual and not be able to detect that I was being lied to?

"How could I call myself a follower of Jesus Christ and pray for someone to die? And of all people, my beloved granny.

"That was my dumbest moment in life but I snapped out of it and I am never going back..."

Social media users react to man's prayers

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to the man's post below:

Kemmy Chally Tek said:

"Amazing"

Iyaro Daniel Tosin said:

"It's quite touching. I feel for you, little wonder you vehemently preach against being hypnotized by these religious scammers called prophets."

Man buys grandma her dream house

In a post shared on his Instagram account, the man stated that he had moved his grandmother from the project houses she had lived in for over three decades. He wrote:

"Since I’ve been 14 years old I promised my grandma I'd get her out of the projects, where she’s lived for over 30 years, and into her dream home. Words can’t describe how good it feels to finally check this off the list! Forever love grandma."

