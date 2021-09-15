Fans of BBNaija star, Whitemoney expressed disappointment with the news of their favourite housemate's Instagram account deactivation

A new account was revealed to fans as a backup while work continues in the background to restore the original account

The new backup account has been getting new followers and his fanbase are already popularizing it

The official Instagram page of fans favourite BBNaija housemate Whitemoney @whitemoney_ has been deleted; an account that has over 600,000 followers who celebrate the reality star on daily basis.

The official Instagram page of BBNaija star, Whitemoney is gone. Credit: @whitemoneygeng

Source: Instagram

The reason for bringing down Whitemoney's account has not been established at the time of this report but there have been wide speculations that people who are against his incredible rise to fame were the ones that reported the page to Instagram.

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest via his verified Instagram page has urged Whitemoney's fans to follow his new backup page and vowed that work is going on to restore the old account.

He posted a picture of Whitemoney with a caption:

"Follow @moneygeng__ Thats WhiteMoney’s Backup Page, Nothing Can Stop The Plans Of God, Although It Will Not Be Easy, Times Like This Makes Us Stronger @moneygeng__ @moneygeng__"

Fans reactions:

_kofoworola_:

"We go open new one and we go shine again."

txx_andre:

"If he doesn’t win I’ll give him 1million."

symply_daami:

"Instagram can frustrate someone"

kevmiestersdesigns:

"Seems his former account was hacked. Can't see any post."

official.joy19:

"It’s 700k actually."

v.i.c_toriah:

"Na pere fans dy report am, wickedness."

Instagram deletes Tunde Ednut's page

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian musician turned blogger, Tunde Ednut lost his 2.6 million followers Instagram page that has become one of the biggest abode of hot gist in the country.

It was gathered that Tunde lost his dear page after an internet user reported the page as spam since 2018.

Tunde's long term foe, Speed Darlington mocked him during the hard times, insisting that he felt his account is untouchable because it is verified and he used it to bully a lot of people online.

Source: Legit