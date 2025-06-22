Victor Osimhen and Davido spark buzz during Lagos hangout, flaunting expensive jewellery

Osimhen shows off a custom gold-and-diamond necklace worth around ₦300 million

Osimhen recently won the Turkish league and cup with Galatasaray before his vacation

Victor Osimhen recently turned heads in Lagos after linking up with Afrobeats megastar Davido in what fans have dubbed a "bling battle" of epic proportions.

The Napoli striker, currently enjoying his offseason holiday in Nigeria, was seen wearing a custom-made necklace reportedly worth over ₦300 million (approximately $340,000 USD).

The luxury piece, made with over 1kg of pure gold and encrusted with diamonds, is said to have been a special gift presented to Osimhen following his recent transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The chain has since become a talking point on social media, especially after his appearance alongside Davido.

According to The Sporting News, Osimhen's net worth is unclear and the subject of much online speculation, but realistic estimates place it between $10 million and $12 million.

A luxury showdown of pendants

Davido, who is no stranger to flaunting high-end fashion and jewellery, was also spotted with his iconic “5ive” necklace, a massive, custom pendant chain estimated to be worth between $750,000 and $780,000.

The piece was crafted by renowned jeweller Benny Da Jeweler and has been widely regarded as one of the largest and flashiest chains among celebrities globally.

As the two Nigerian icons chilled together in Lagos, fans could not help but compare their bling.

Social media was abuzz with photos and videos from their hangout, as users debated which of the two necklaces had more value, not just in price, but in style and craftsmanship.

Osimhen enjoys a well-deserved break

Osimhen’s appearance in Lagos is part of his ongoing holiday after a hugely successful football season.

The 26-year-old forward helped Galatasaray to a historic domestic double, winning both the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

His outstanding performances earned him the Player of the Season award, further cementing his growing legacy in European football.

Despite the show of a flashy lifestyle while on holiday, questions remain about Osimhen’s next move.

Though still officially a Napoli player, his future with the Serie A side appears uncertain.

Several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Juventus, are reportedly monitoring his situation closely ahead of a potential big-money transfer this summer.

Fashion, fame, and the future

Whether it is dazzling defenders on the pitch or dazzling fans off it, Victor Osimhen continues to remain in the spotlight.

Victor Osimhen has yet to decide on his next club after a successful 2024/25 season with Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

His recent Lagos outing with Davido is a testament to his rising stardom, not just as a footballer, but as a style and fashion icon.

As rumours of a major transfer continue to spread, one thing is clear: wherever Osimhen goes next, both his goals and his gold will continue to make headlines.

Osimhen reportedly chooses his next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has decided on his next club and has informed his Galatasaray teammates, according to a latest report from the Turkish media.

Osimhen will part ways with Napoli permanently this summer after four seasons at the club, the last of which he spent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray.

Galatasaray and Saudi club Al-Hilal were the two clubs that have actively negotiated with him so far, but he has yet to accept any of their proposals.

