Confirmed reports have it that President Muhammadu Buhari's decision on DCP Abba Kyari will be sought after investigation

This was disclosed on Tuesday, September 14, by the ministry of police affairs headed by Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi

Dingyadi said that the ministry is trying to be as transparent as possible in handling the sensitive matter

The minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will decide on the indictment of DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended former head of the Intelligence Response Team.

Dingyadi who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, September 14, explained that upon the conclusion of investigations, a report will be sent to the president for approval, Punch reports.

The minister added that in following due process, the ministry will also get legal advice from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as well as the ministry of foreign affairs.

The minister said Buhari will give a final say on Kyari (Photo: NPF)

In a publication by The Cable, he explained that this is necessary because Kyari's case involves two countries: Nigeria and the United States (US).

Dingyadi noted further that there is a need for these protocols because the matter requires utmost transparency to both parties.

His words:

“We have also reported that the committee has submitted the report to the IGP. We have also submitted this report and recommendations to the Attorney-General of the Federation for legal opinion, thereafter, we will take it to Mr.President for final consideration.

“So, you can see that even though this matter is a local matter here, it has some international connotations. We have to do some due diligence to ensure that we do the right thing. We have to do some consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice before a final decision will be taken."

Arewa youth group condemns report on Abba Kyari

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) had taken a swipe at the American Court that allegedly ordered the arrest of DCP Kyari.

In a statement issued by the national president of AYCF, Yerima Shettima and sent to Legit.ng, it described the order as attempted intimidation of a police officer right inside his independent fatherland.

Shettima, however, warned that nothing must happen to Kyari, describing the move by the FBI as "totally unacceptable, a slap on the sensibility of our compatriots and a ridicule on one of our finest crack detectives."

