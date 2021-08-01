Yerima Shettima, the national president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has expressed the position of the group on Abba Kyari

The AYCF frowned at the US Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI)'s report indicting Abba Kyari over alleged link with Hushpuppi

The group noted that there was no justification for the US court to call for Kyari's extradition over the allegation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has taken a swipe on the American Court that allegedly ordered the arrest of DCP Abba Kyari.

In a statement issued by the national president of AYCF, Yerima Shettima and sent to Legit.ng, described the order as an attempted intimidation of a police officer right inside his independent fatherland.

The AYCFhas condemned the report on the embattled police officer, Abba Kyari. Credit: Yerima Shettima.

Source: UGC

Shettima, however, warned that nothing must happen to Kyari, describing the move by the FBI as "totally unacceptable, a slap on the sensibility of our compatriots and a ridicule on one of our finest crack detectives."

No justification for singling out Abba Kyari for castigation

The group said it would keep a tap on the happenings in the matter, stressing that there was no justification for singling out one of Nigeria's most effective and efficient police officers for castigation.

The AYCF, in the statement, urged all Nigerians who are truly patriotic to stand behind a man who has made an unrivalled mark on the sands of time by diligently serving his fatherland.

It also called on relevant stakeholders in the country, especially civil society organizations to rally round the officer who risked his life in multiple operations across Nigeria, a fact proved many times through BBC news coverage of such operations.

AYCF noted:

"While we are conscious of our sovereignty as a nation, we demand justice for a man with unrivalled records of detective capabilities in the recent history of Nigeria."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Police Service Commission says DCP Abba Kyari may be dismissed, prosecuted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there are possibilities that upon the conclusion of investigations and determination of his guilt, DCP Abba Kyari may be prosecuted and dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

It was reported that the media chief in the PSC, Austin Braimoh, made this known on Friday, July 30, on the probe into Kyari's alleged ties with Hushpuppi).

Braimoh noted that Kyari might also face prosecution based on the findings of the commission which is looking into the grave claims against him.

Source: Legit.ng