Nigerian socialite E Money has taken to social media to preach against the spraying of money at parties

Recall that the socialite was arrested by the EFCC for allegedly spraying foreign currency at a party

Days after his release, E Money preached against the act, and it drew reactions from many concerned Nigerians

Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo, aka E Money, has preached against spraying of the naira on social media to the surprise of many.

Recall that on April 28, 2025, it was gathered that E Money was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives and taken from his Lagos home to Abuja for questioning. He was allegedly picked up for spraying currency at a party.

However, days after his arrest and eventual release, E Money took to his official Instagram page to address Nigerians on the matter.

The Lagos socialite, who is also the younger brother of popular singer, Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee, shared a post where he condemned spraying of naira at parties.

According to E Money, the spraying of naira or any other currency at parties is against the law. He warned people to celebrate responsibly and avoid fines by respecting our currency.

E Money also advised money sprayers to make sure they put money inside baskets or bowls in front of the celebrant at parties instead of throwing cash in the air. In his words:

“Attention! The EFCC reminds us: Spraying Naira (or any currency) at parties/events is against the law! Let's celebrate responsibly and avoid fines. Respect our currency!

If you must give money at a party, make sure you put it in a basket or in a bowl or box in front of the person at the party and don't drop any currency on the floor. This is advised by the EFCC. Ignorance it’s not going to be an excuse. Let us be aware and abide to the rules since it’s the law of the land.”

Reactions as E Money preaches against spraying money

E Money’s post against the spraying of money at parties drew the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral. Some of them wondered if it was a paid advert for the EFCC:

Alex_shodeinde said:

“if you like continue spraying money anyhow, anything your eye see…take it like that.”

Favouritecocoo said:

“Abi na Paid Ad?”

Anthonyanthony9665 wrote:

“Pounds and dollars is none of Efcc business . Mtcheeww nonsense.”

Iam_sexydjhoney said:

“Them leave people wey dey steal money and start to chase those wey dey spray.”

Omisade_toluwani_jeremiah said:

“Humbleness is that you? 😂”

Kelvinuch said:

“They don' put fear for his Body.”

_babybio wrote:

“It's safe to say this post was part of the T/C that were given to them before he was released!”

Iamghanaburger said:

“This advise na for celebrities & popular people,abi if I spray #10,000 for occasion EFCC go come arrest me?? Then them go feed me tire because SHISHI nor dey for bail😹.”

Gen_osahon wrote:

“When foreign currency turn to naira abuse? How party wan even take sweet again?”

Cslarkofficial said:

“Spraying of any currency is illegal? Wetin con spraying of dollar with Naija government?”

Stanleyaguzie said:

“Fighting against the wrong things all the time.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

“They are after our happiness guys while they stay packing all the country money inside their backyards… Who abuse Naira pass?”

Cubana Chiefpriest warns against naira abuse

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has warned against spraying money at parties in a passionate plea on social media.

On May 1, 2025, the self-styled celebrity barman posted a long note recounting how he almost went to jail in 2024 for spraying money at parties.

