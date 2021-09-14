The deputy minority leader of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly has been suspended over alleged corruption activities

The suspension was a result of the leader’s involvement in the fake employment of secondary school teachers in the state

The members of the House however recommended that proper investigation be carried out into the matter by the ad-hoc committee

In a bid to sanitise its system off corrupt practices, the Nasarawa state House of Assembly has suspended Luka Zhekaba, its deputy minority leader, over his alleged involvement in the fake employment of secondary school teachers in the state.

The Cable reported that Ibrahim Abdullahi, speaker of the assembly, announced the suspension during the House’s proceedings on Monday, September 13.

Zhekaba’s suspension came after the House deliberated on a report on the recruitment of 366 teachers and 38 fake teachers found on the payroll of the state’s civil service.

According to the speaker, the house was not against the employment of the teachers but that due process must be followed for equity and fairness, adding that recruitment of teachers should be a periodic exercise, a report by Channels TV indicates.

He said:

“I hereby set up a three men ad-hoc committee to investigate his alleged involvement and report back to the house within two weeks."

Abdullahi also directed that a staff of the Ministry of Education, Mr Michael Adonye Johnny – who is a syndicate – are to proceed on compulsory retirements.

He thereby urged the management of the state Teachers Service Commission (TSC), to sit up to its statutory responsibilities in the interest of the education sector.

