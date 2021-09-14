BBNaija Kayvee has finally addressed the real reason he left the Shine Ya Eye reality show a few weeks after he joined other housemates

The reality star stated that being someone who is familiar with the streets does not mean that he could not be affected by anxiety

Kayvee added that people can be physically fit but mentally incapable to be productive like other people

In the history of BBNaija, contestants are either evicted or disqualified. However, for the Shine Ya Eye show, Kayvee became the first contestant to be withdrawn.

According to reports, the housemate was asked to leave the show over his mental health.

BBNaija Kayvee shares why he left the house. Photos: @mrkayvee, @chudeity

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Kayvee finally reveals why he left the show

A video spotted on social media saw Kayvee sitting before journalist Chude Jideonwo as they discussed his time in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Kayvee, the first few days in the house were lovely as he got to know more about the other housemates. Things, however, changed later when he realised that not all the housemates were as open as he is.

Referring to Kayvee as a hard guy, adding that he is familiar with the streets, Chude then asked how he could be affected by anxiety.

Kayvee answered,

"When it comes to mental health, there is nothing like hard guy. It can hit anybody. Anxiety is part of life. I can be hard physically but my mental state might not be fine."

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react to Kayvee's interview

jbalt_olajumoke:

"Kayvee should just set up a mental health advocacy initiative."

pejusalami:

"What he said “I can be hard but my mental health might be otherwise.” People should know this and act accordingly towards each other."

aanufash:

"Wawu Mr chude, I’m happy you brought Kayvee to your show."

dera_onuh:

"We love kayvee."

Kayvee's fans surprise him

Kayvee joined the ranks of housemates who have received gifts from their dedicated fans.

A video shared on his official fan page captured the moment Kayvee walked into a room filled with his fans and all the gifts they had for him.

A huge money cake made with N500 was sighted, big-sized photo frames and even lighting equipment to support his business as a photographer.

Source: Legit