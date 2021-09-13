BBNaija’s Kayvee was pleasantly surprised by some of his dedicated fans as they came together to gift him some thoughtful items

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Kayvee walked into a room filled with his fans and gifts for him a photographer

Several fans and followers who couldn't be present also dropped encouraging comments for the ex-housemate

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kayvee, has joined the ranks of housemates who have received gifts from their dedicated fans.

The ex-housemate who has now resumed public appearances since his dramatic exit from the house was given several items that must have cost his fans a lot of money.

Fans spend millions on gifts for BBNaija's Kayvee. Photo: @mrkayvee

Source: Instagram

A video shared on his official fan page captured the moment Kayvee walked into a room filled with his fans and all the gifts they had for him.

A huge money cake made with N500 was sighted, big-sized photo frames, and even lighting equipment to support his business as a photographer.

Check out videos sighted online below:

Fans react

Some other fans of the BBNaija star who couldn't be at the venue of the presentation showed him love in the comment section.

Read some of their messages below:

ellieosang said:

"Here for this.Happy that he is happy."

preshyb__ said:

"Congratulations to him. Am glad to see him smile."

roselineamol said:

"Love you Kayvee... loves you..."

e_l_l_abeauty said:

"He deserved it,after all he went through in bbb house..wish Hume all the best."

ama_delicious88 said:

"Am so happy for him... It will lift his spirit."

marvel_william said:

"At least his fans are visible unlike the other."

Kayvee gets N500k cash following exit from BBNaija house

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that popular record label owner Precious Pmoney gave Kayvee N500k cash gift as a way of encouraging him to keep his head high in spite of his challenges

Pmoney pledged to always be accessible to Kayvee who was asked to withdraw from the show as his health deteriorated, anytime he needs help.

The act of kindness stirred reactions from Nigerians in the online community.

Source: Legit