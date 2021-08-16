History has been made on the Big Brother Naija show as a recently introduced housemate, Kayvee, withdraws from the show

Kayvee had sparked reactions on social media during a diary session with Biggie where he struggled hard with English

The youngman also cried in the house as Whitemoney prayed for him, leaving the house will afford him the opportunity to take care of himself

The Big Brother Naija show has taken a huge turn as one of the recently introduced housemates, Kayvee, withdraws from the game.

The 26-year-old was advised to withdraw based on grounds of ill health as he had been showing signs that he wasn't medically sound.

Kayvee exits Big Brother house due to ill health Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@mrkayvee

A video of the young man had earlier made rounds on social media, just hours before his withdrawal, where he was seen crying as Whitemoney prayed for him.

The Head of House, Pere, broke the news on behalf of Biggie to the housemates and in his speech noted that Kayvee had been unwell for hours.

He continued that during the period, he consulted with a medical doctor and was advised to withdraw from the show to take good care of himself.

The news shocked housemates who lamented and broke down in tears as Pere read the sad news.

Many of them said they will get in touch with him after the show, especially to take pictures since he is a professional photographer.

Kayvee had been acting weird in the house before his exit as he had an unforgivable diary session with Big Brother where he struggled to express himself.

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on social media as the news made rounds:

Orangemakeovers:

"I feel very sad."

_jordanmoney:

"Chaii people go through a lot to enter this show."

_jessie_quin:

"Abi gifty said it ,this show is toxic.take care Kayvee."

Misspdelad:

"It's really sad. Hope he gets better."

Mb.annie:

"Was it this serious?"

Brinillagrenz2866:

"The neglection was too much, mental health is not a joke. I know Angel will not be happy within for ignoring him."

Obinnavictorunanka:

"May God see him through. I love you Kayvee."

Kayvee's management says he did not feel welcomed

BBNaija housemate Kayvee was only trying to adjust to his new environment, this was according to his management.

There was a mental issue surrounding the controversy Kayvee was involved in, as his peers in the Shine Ya Eye house unanimously agreed that he has been acting weird for a while.

Wondering if Kayvee had been playing pranks by acting weirdly, Whitemoney cited a scenario where Kayvee turned off the washing machine that was in use by someone else.

Source: Legit.ng