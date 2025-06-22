Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has reportedly switched her allegiance to represent Turkey

Ofili was not registered for the Paris 2024 Olympics 100 metre event despite qualifying

She was also denied an opportunity during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to organisational error

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has reportedly switched her allegiance to represent Turkey following multiple Olympics disappointments at the hands of Nigerian authorities.

Ofili was popularly denied the opportunity of racing in the 100 metres event of the Paris 2024 Olympics despite qualifying after the Athletics Federation of Nigeria did not register her.

She also missed out on participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after the federation failed to submit her mandatory tests, thus leading to her disqualification.

Jamaican journalist Kayon Raynor broke the news, but Ofili has yet to issue an official confirmation of the news.

More details to come.

Source: Legit.ng