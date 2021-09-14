PDP has expressed concern over alleged plans by INEC to store materials for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election in Imo

The opposition's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday, September 13, urged the electoral chairman to set the record straight amid the viral reports

There were media reports that the INEC had plans to store some of its non-sensitive materials for the guber poll in its facilitly located in Owerri

Ahead of the Anambra state governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected alleged moves by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store election materials in Imo state.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP national publicity secretary called on the electoral chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to come clean on reports that the commission plans to conduct the guber poll from the southeast state.

PDP has rejected the reported move by INEC to use its facility in Imo state for storage of Anambra electoral materials. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

The PDP describes the alleged reports as a direct recipe for a serious crisis in Anambra state.

In a statement shared on the opposition's Facebook page on Monday, September 13, PDP insists that any attempt to hand over the materials to Governor Hope Uzodimma by storing them in Imo amounts to rigging the gubernatorial election before it takes place.

Ologbondiyan added that such a move could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the zone and scuttle the November 6 election.

PDP suggested Enugu state given the availability of a functional airport and secure environment with regional security formations as a better choice to store election materials.

