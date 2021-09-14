The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised the political parties participating in Anambra state

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the Anambra governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties featuring in the poll to put their houses in order and carry out responsible campaigns.

Daily Sun reports that the INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, gave the advice when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, September 13, in Abuja.

The INEC has asked parties in Anambra ahead of the governorship election.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Okoye urged political parties to carry out responsible campaigns in consonance with safety regulations as well as consider the security situation in the country.

He advised parties to seek clarification from the commission on matters of national security.

Vanguard also reports that Okoye said the commission was working hard to deliver on its mandate of ensuring a credible Anambra governorship election.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with INEC, saying the conduct and delivery of a good election was a multi stakeholders’ venture.

Okoye noted:

“The commission is also moving fast to rebuild its Anambra collation center, storage facilities and office buildings and facilities burnt or damaged by arsonists."

He noted that all the materials already delivered, including 326 generating sets retrieved from all the registration areas and seven utility vehicles meant for electoral operations, were destroyed by the attackers.

