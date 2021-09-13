The Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been projected as the best politician to take over President Buhari's seat come 2023

Governor was urged by the House of Representatives minority leader, Ndudi Elumeli, to join the presidential race slated for 2023

Elumelu noted that the governor with his milestone achievements in the state, has a lot to offer the country if he becomes president

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has been described as a leader endowed with capacity and proficiencies for service.

The remark was made on Sunday, September 12, by Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, who urged the governor to make himself available for the presidential election in 2023.

The overnor was referred to as a blessing to Nigeria (Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa)

Source: Facebook

Elumelu in a statement seen by The Cable asserted that Okowa is the brain behind the unprecedented massive infrastructural development in the state.

The lawmaker added that apart from being a rare gift to the people of Delta, the governor is also a blessing to Nigeria generally, This Day also reported.

He said:

“Governor Okowa is a rare gift, not only to Delta state, but also to our nation Nigeria at large. I firmly hold that he is endowed with the capacity and proficiencies to serve our nation at the topmost level, so that he can replicate the successes recorded in our state at the national level.

“I sincerely call on him to make himself available to serve the nation again. He deserves to be the president of this country, come 2023.”

Isoko South bye-election: Okowa congratulates Evivie, PDP

Meanwhile, Okowa had congratulated Ovuakpoye Evivie on his victory in the bye-election for Isoko South Constituency 1 seat in the state's House of Assembly held on Saturday, September 11.

He also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the outcome of the election in which Evivie, its member, was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by the governor's spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday, September 12, Okowa described the victory of Evivie and PDP as well deserved and a confirmation of the PDP's dominance in the state.

