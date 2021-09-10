The APC has gained more strength as a gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra, Nonso Okafor, joined the ruling party

Okafor on Wednesday, September 8, confirmed speculations that he dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

The lawmaker who sought APGA’s ticket to contest the governorship election, said he was betrayed by the party leaders

Anambra - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) recently suffered a big blow following a defection of its former governorship aspirant, Nonso Okafor, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okafor, who is currently representing Nnewi North Constituency at the Anambra state House of Assembly, on Wednesday, September 8, confirmed he dumped APGA.

APGA governorship aspirant Nonso Okafor has dumped the party for APC. Photo credit: @npokafor

Source: Facebook

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, the lawmaker said he was betrayed by the party leaders who gave him assurance that there would be a level playing ground for all the aspirants.

Okafor sought APGA’s ticket to contest the November 6 governorship election in Anambra but was disqualified from participating in the party primaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, there was no justifiable reason for his disqualification despite meeting all the requirements.

APGA suffers serious blow as 6 lawmakers defect to APC

Recall that six members of the Anambra state House of Assembly elected on the platform of APGA defected to the APC.

The defection which took place on the night of Tuesday, August 31, boosted the chances of the APC to defeat the candidate of the ruling APGA at the poll.

The defectors were received by the chairman APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

INEC finally reveals PDP's authentic candidate recognised by court

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) named Valentine Ozigbo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

No candidate was listed for the PDP when the electoral commission first published the list of candidates for the poll.

However, INEC national commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday, September 9, said the commission decided to recognise Ozigbo based on the latest order by the Court of Appeal in Anambra state.

Governor Obiano warns APC, PDP against rigging

Meanwhile, the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano warned that anybody planning to rig the November 6, governorship election will fail.

Obiano's message was contained in a statement issued by his commissioner for information and public enlightenment, C Don Adinuba.

He said the state government was in possession of intelligence reports showing that some people were preparing to march on the streets over alleged plans to rig the November 6, election.

Source: Legit Newspaper