Valentine Ozigbo has been recognised as the certified candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming Anambra guber poll

INEC said it recognised Ozigbo as the party's guber candidate following an order of a Court of Appeal

The electoral body said it will release the final list of the certified candidates to participate in the Anambra guber poll

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named Valentine Ozigbo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

Legit.ng recalls that no candidate was listed for the PDP when the electoral commission first published the list of candidates for the poll.

INEC has recognised Valentine Ozigbo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra governorship election. Photo credit: Valentine C Ozigbo

Source: Facebook

However, INEC national commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday, September 9, said the commission decided to recognize Ozigbo based on the latest order by the Court of Appeal in Anambra state.

He added that INEC has also listed Lilian Enemo as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

PM News reported that Okoye also said the final list of candidates would be published on Thursday, October 7.

Reactions trail INEC's decision

Hanibas Samuel commented on Facebook:

"At the same time INEC will declare you as the winner of the election by the grace of God."

Izu Azubike said:

"I hope you will not decamp to APC after giving you mandate through PDP."

Charles Okafor said:

"Congratulations. Never doubted. We are closer to the prize. Agu Awka is the destination. #Believe"

O'dyke Nzewi said:

"Wohoooo, it is time...the time is now. Let us go and change the fortunes of Anambra...ka Anambra Chawapu..."

Appeal court clears Valentine Ozigbo for Anambra poll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja declared Ozigbo as the validly elected candidate of the PDP.

A three-man panel made the declaration on Friday, September 3 following an appeal filed by Ozigbo.

The appeal court also set aside the decision of the trial court on the issue.

INEC issues strong warning ahead of Anambra gubernatorial election

Meanwhile, INEC has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

The nation’s electoral body said some of the orders have “the tendency of eroding the powers of the commission and compromising its independence, powers and timeliness for the conduct of the upcoming election”.

According to the commission, it is becoming increasingly difficult to obey court orders and judgements as some political parties and candidates have perfected the art of shopping for court injunctions.

Anambra election: Yiaga Africa commences observation of pre-election environment

In another related report, Yiaga Africa has commenced its observation of the pre-election environment in Anambra state.

Through its Watching The Vote (WTV), citizens’ election observation project, Yiaga Africa is tracking and reporting pre-election activities for immediate response by stakeholders.

Yiaga Africa, through the pre-election observation, will track the efficacy of the role of major election stakeholders, early warning signs, and any form of incidents that can hinder the successful conduct of the elections.

Source: Legit.ng