Kano - Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, has been ordered by the Upper Shari’ah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano state to undergo mental and hearing checks.

Daily Trust reports that Ibrahim Sarki Yola, the presiding judge, gave the order, on Thursday, September 2, following a request by Surajo Sa’ida, the prosecution counsel, after Abduljabbar's refused to answer new charges.

It was gathered that the controversial cleric refused to answer four new count charges bothering on blasphemy and using offensive words on Prophet Muhammad that were levelled against him by the Kano state government.

According to Justice Sarki-Yola, the cleric will be examined by a psychiatrist at Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital for mental health and an audiologist at Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital, Nigerian Tribune added.

The evaluation is to find out why Abduljabbar was mum to all the new charges read before him by the prosecution counsel.

While delivering a ruling, the presiding judge said that the cleric’s silence to all the charges implied that he is pleading not guilty.

Police arrest Sheik Abduljabbar, to spend spend Sallah in prison

Earlier, the controversial Islamic cleric was arrested by the police. This was confirmed by Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, one of the aides of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to him, Abduljabbar a factional leader of the Qadiriyya sect in Kano will be prosecuted in accordance with Islamic teaching.

Also, Malam Muhammad Garba, Kano commissioner for information, confirmed the Sheik's arrest. The commissioner said he would remain in prison till July 28.

Kano government bans Abduljabbar Kabara from preaching

Meanwhile, the Kano state government made a decision to ban Abduljabbar whose teachings were considered inflammatory and capable of kindling religious tension and disunity.

Governor Ganduje, through his media aide, Abba Anwar, on Sunday, February 7, announced that the state has proposed a live debate between Kabara and some Muslim clerics.

Ganduje said the government's new resolve is one of the resolutions made in a recent meeting attended by some top stakeholders in the state.

