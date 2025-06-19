While CNG offers environmental and economic benefits as an alternative fuel, its accessibility in Nigeria is still developing, particularly in terms of refueling infrastructure

Calls are being made for the government to expand the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution network, with a focus on establishing more conversion centers and ensuring equitable distribution across Nigeria

Legit.ng spoke to stakeholders in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, who lamented the uneven distribution of CNG conversion centres in the state

Ilorin, Kwara state - Following the Nigerian government's push for the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to petrol after the removal of fuel subsidy, car owners and commercial drivers in Kwara state are abandoning the initiative due to alleged poor infrastructure and access issues.

Legit.ng gathered that despite the federal government's aggressive campaign to promote CNG as a cleaner and cheaper fuel alternative, its adoption in Kwara state is being hampered by limited availability of filling stations and long queues at the few available ones.

Kwarans question CNG's accessibility

At the moment, the only operational CNG station in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, is located at the Post Office Challenge area. This facility is part of the presidential compressed natural gas initiative (P-CNGi), which was launched in May 2024 in partnership with the Kwara state government.

Speaking during the launch, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated that the project was aimed at reducing transportation costs for residents while also encouraging the use of cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. A year later, this dream is yet to be achieved.

Legit.ng's correspondent in Kwara state visited other proposed CNG outlets like the BOVAS station at Harmony Estate junction in Ilorin, which was earlier advertised to commence CNG dispensing. However, checks revealed the station had not started operations, and staff declined to give a timeline.

A commercial tricycle driver in Ilorin, Alfa Sikiru, told Legit.ng:

"Most of our people using CNG are unable to fill gas because if they want to fill gas, they have to queue for a whole day."

He added:

"It is only at Post Office that they can fill it, and there is no other place in this Kwara state for now. So, most of the people using CNG here now use petrol because we cannot queue for a whole day. If we don't work, we can't eat."

Several other commercial drivers shared similar frustrations, noting that despite the government’s assurance of a wide rollout of CNG infrastructure, the state remains underserved.

In the same vein, a bus driver, Waheed Shehu, shared his plight.

He said:

“When we heard of the government's plan to move everyone to gas, many of us converted our tricycles and cars to CNG. But now, it looks like we made a mistake. There’s only one station that sells, and the queue is too much. Some days, you go there and come back empty."

Car owners who made the switch to CNG in anticipation of cheaper running costs said they now regret the decision.

One private car owner lamented:

“I spent over N200,000 to convert my vehicle to CNG, thinking it would save me money in the long run. But what is the benefit if I can't even get gas easily?”

With the rising cost of petrol and no effective alternative in sight, many transporters are calling on the federal and state governments to match their CNG advocacy with action by rapidly expanding infrastructure and ensuring the availability of the product.

Until then, many have been forced back to petrol, even though it eats into their daily income.

A top official of the Kwara State Tricycle Owners Association mentioned:

“We are not against CNG. It is a good move. But the government must make it available and convenient. One station for the whole state is not realistic. Our members are suffering.”

