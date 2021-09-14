Evelyn Joshua has declared that her late husband remains the general overseer of the Synagogue Church

In a move that will surprise many Nigerians, wife of late charismatic preacher, Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua, has revealed that his husband remains the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations even though he has gone to join his maker in heaven.

The Board of Trustees of SCOAN appointed Evelyn as the chairperson following an order of the Federal High Court in suit No.FHC/L/CP/1109/2021.

Everln has declared that TB Joshua remains SCOAN general overseer. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

She made this known in a video posted on the church's official Facebook page recently.

She said:

“I am pleased to address you at this moment upon my appointment as the leader of the SCOAN. I am not your General Overseer. My dear husband and our dear father, the prophet for generations, senior Prophet TB Joshua remains the Founder and General Overseer of the SCOAN.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have on Facebook have praised her for her decisions.

Jumoke Oluwaniyi wrote:

"By His grace all things are possible, Mama Evelyn God is on your side best is yet to come.. Congratulations Mama Joshua."

Dickson Kyeeya Chiyuka added:

"We glorify God. Emanuel!! Indeed God with us and nothing shall stand on our way. Thank you for the life and legacy of Prophet TB Jshua. I pray for God's Mercy, Grace , strength, knowledge and wisdom to be upon our mother Mrs Evelyn Joshua as she embark on this visionary journey. Our prayers are always with you and it is well."

Months after the death of her husband, Evelyn Joshua has officially been named the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

In a statement on its verified Facebook page, the church thanked all those who have not stopped showing their love for the ministry since the death of TB Joshua.

SCOAN called for prayers for Evelyn who will now be taking over from where her late husband stopped.

Court okays TB Joshua's wife as SCOAN trustee

This is coming three days after a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos approved the appointment of Evelyn as a trustee of the Synagogue church.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Justice Tijjani Ringim was said to have given the approval on Thursday, September 9, while ruling on a petition by some concerned members of the church,

I am not surprised by my husband’s death

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Evelyn had spoken about the death of her husband, noting that it was an act of God.

The wife of the late founder of the Synagogue church said TB Joshua's death did not come to her as a surprise.

Her words:

“What happened was an act of God. There is time for everything, like my husband would say."

