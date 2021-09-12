Synagogue church activities will now be under the leadership of Mrs Evlyn Joshua who will be taking over from her late husband

The church has been reportedly embroiled in a leadership succession tussle since the passing of Prophet TB Joshua who was the founder

The announcement of Evelyn as the new leader is coming days after the court affirmed the widow as a trustee of SCOAN

Lagos - Months after the death of her husband, Evelyn Joshua has officially been named the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Prophet Temitope Balogun, aka TB Joshua, who founded the church, breathed his last on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57. H was buried on Friday, July 9, buried in the presence of family members, dignitaries and loved ones.

In a statement on its verified Facebook page, the church thanked all those who have not stopped showing their love for the ministry since the death of TB Joshua.

The church activities would be under the guidance of God and the leadership of Evelyn Joshua.

Source: UGC

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"It is now God’s appointed time, to the glory of God, for The SCOAN to soldier on with the divine assignment under the guidance of God and the human leadership of Mrs. Evelyn Joshua."

SCOAN called for prayers for Evelyn who will now be taking over from where her late husband stopped.

It added that the new leader will address SCOAN members and Emmanuel TV Partners who have waited so long for this new phase.

Congratulatory messages pour in

Following the news, many have been sending in their messages of congratulation to the new SCOAN leader.

Pam M Tobaiwa wrote on Facebook:

"Thank you Jesus. The journey must continue. Congratulations and looking forward to seeing God's hand at work in Jesus name."

Jumoke Oluwaniyi stated:

"By His grace all things are possible, Mama Evelyn God is on your side best is yet to come.. Congratulations Mama Joshua."

Peritty Mnisi commented:

"We are together in this journey Mama Evelyn and SCOAN family, God by our side we soldier on for the Glory of the Lord."

Brenda Mukupa Nkonde added:

"Such an inspiring woman, may God guide her and use her to do greater things in the ministry even as she continues from where her husband left. Let Love Lead."

Court okays TB Joshua's wife as SCOAN trustee

This is coming three days after a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos approved the appointment of Evelyn as a trustee of the Synagogue church.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Justice Tijjani Ringim was said to have given the approval on Thursday, September 9, while ruling on a petition by some concerned members of the church,

I am not surprised by my husband’s death

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Evelyn had spoken about the death of her husband, noting that it was an act of God.

The wife of the late founder of the Synagogue church said TB Joshua's death did not come to her as a surprise.

Her words:

“What happened was an act of God. There is time for everything, like my husband would say."

Source: Legit