- Officials of the Lagos state government have paid condolence visit to the wife of the late TB Joshua on behalf of the governor, Sanwo-Olu

- Addressing the visitors, the widow, Mrs Evelyn, said her husband's death was an act of God, noting that she was not surprised

- Mrs Evelyn also said the details of the burial arrangement would soon be made public and appealed to the Lagos governor to be involved

Ikotun, Lagos state - Mrs Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua, says the death of her husband was an act of God.

The widow said this on Wednesday, June 9, when a delegate from the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, led by the commissioner for home affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, paid her a condolence visit in the Ikotun area of Lagos, The Punch reported.

Mrs Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late Prophet TB Joshua, has described her husband’s death as an act of God. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

TB Joshua died in Lagos on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57.

Addressing the officials of the state government, the bereaved woman said her husband's death did not come to her as a surprise.

Her words:

“What happened was an act of God. There is time for everything, like my husband would say. That was the word I knew from him very well. This is the job he was known for. This is what he was living for. That is what he was going to die for.

"So, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. I wasn’t surprised when it happened. As we all know, he was in service that day. So, that’s it.”

The widow urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to participate actively in her husband’s burial, noting that details would be made public soon, The Nation also reported.

In his remarks, Elegushi said:

“We are here on the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to pay a condolence visit and offer prayers to the family of our beloved pastor and prophet TB Joshua.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the delegation presented a condolence letter signed by the governor to the family of the deceased.

In other related news, a Cameroonian sand artist, Sir Kobe Williams, has paid tribute to the late Prophet TB Joshua by drawing a portrait of the man of God with sand and ashes.

A Facebook user identified as Philip Ojealao shared photos of the portrait and the artist on the social media platform.

The beautiful portrait has the late prophet smiling and a note below the portrait wrote:

"Make Jesus the center of your life."

Source: Legit