Former vice president Atiku Abubakar is making efforts to unite all aggrieved members of the PDP in Oyo state

Some of the party leaders in the state are not on the same page with Governor Seyi Makinde over the governance of the state

Atiku, who met with some of the aggrieved leaders, urged them to embrace peace and tranquillity in order for the party to win in 2023

Ibadan, Oyo - Apparently determined to settle the rift among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has begun a move to unite them with Governor Seyi Makinde.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Atiku on Thursday, September 2, moved all his engagements with allies and political groups to Oyo, which is the only state being controlled by the PDP in the southwest.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar wants aggrieved PDP members in Oyo state to reconcile with Governor Makinde. Credit: Seyi Makinde.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that although Atiku, along with other dignitaries, was in Ibadan on the invitation of Governor Makinde as a special guest for the unveiling of the remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Adamasingba, he was busy meeting individuals from across the country during his 24-hour stay.

The report said that some of those in the meetings with Atiku were former governor of Niger state, Aliyu Babangida, Senators Abiodun Olujimi, Dino Melaye and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the newspaper, Atiku had hinted to one of his main allies in Ibadan of his intention to run in the 2023 presidential race.

It was gathered that before the Wazirin Adamawa left Ibadan for Abuja on Thursday, he waded into the bickering between Governor Makinde and some chieftains of the governing PDP in the state.

Atiku begs faction not to work against Makinde

Vanguard reports that Atiku and other chieftains of PDP arrived Ibadan on Wednesday, September 1, for the inauguration of Lekan Salami Stadium.

Atiku, in the company of other party chieftains, arrived at the governor’s office, Agodi, at exactly 12:35 p.m.

The faction, despite a peace parley championed by a former Senate president and national chairman of the party’s reconciliation committee, Bukola Saraki, is threatening to hold parallel congresses in the exercise slated for later this month.

It was gathered that the faction had obtained forms for those it would field for the party’s offices at the ward, local government and state levels.

The meeting was attended by four representatives from the faction, namely Chief Nureni Akanbi, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, Alhaji Bola Akinyemi and one other leader.

The former vice president was said to have pleaded with the faction not to work against Makinde assuring them that all issues leading to disagreement would be resolved amicably.

He reportedly promised them that another peace parley would be convened with Makinde in attendance.

Group warns PDP against giving presidential ticket to Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is under pressure to deny Abubakar its presidential ticket to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

It was reported that the pressure was coming from a group of PDP supporters on the platform of PDP Action 2023 who said giving Atiku the ticket would be another waste of the party's attempt at clinching the presidency.

The group cautioned Atiku not to join the 2023 presidential race after the experience in the previous general elections.

Source: Legit.ng