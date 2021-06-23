Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has been suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC) ofthe PDP in Delta state

Nwaoboshi's suspension was announced by PDP state publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza on Wednesday, June 23

The lawmaker representing Delta North at the Senate is yet to react to the suspension

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Delta state -. Following allegations of anti-party activities, the Delta state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the lawmaker representing Delta North was suspended for one month on Wednesday, June 23.

PDP state publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza who announced the suspension said the decision was taken at the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) emergency meeting.

He said:

“This action has become necessary against the backdrop of the recent romance with an opposition Party, verbal recklessness, and unprovoked utterances of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, particularly against the person of His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, which the PDP State Working Committee views strongly as totally unacceptable, disturbing and unbecoming of a politician and party member of his stature."

Senator Nwaoboshi defeats EFCC in court

This development is coming a few days after the lawmaker was discharged and acquitted with the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Nwaoboshi was accused of money laundering to the tune of N322 million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reading out the verdict on Friday, June 18, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke held that the agency did not prove the elements of the offences for which it charged Nwaoboshi, adding that witnesses were not called to testify.

Source: Legit