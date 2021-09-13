Davido's first child, Imade and Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil are best friends and their special bond is beautiful to see

In a video that made rounds on social media, Jamil was heard over the phone on a video call with Imade expressing how much he misses her

Imade who looked like she would rather be doing something else in that moment said she would call Jamil back to which he lamented bitterly

Popular Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage's kids, Imade and Jamil aka Jam Jam are besties and they melt hearts with some of their moments on social media.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Imade, still in her pyjamas, was seen on a video call with Jam Jam who was complaining about her attitude.

Imade and Jamil hold cute conversation Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu/@realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

The six-year-old lamented about how Imade wanted him to go away despite the fact that he cares for her and misses her.

He went on to say that he was using his uncle's phone for the call seeing as his besties number is not on his iPad.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the caption, Imade wasn't paying attention to Jamil because she was watching something and the moment she opted to call him later, Jam Jam lamented.

Jamil noted that Imade had said that she would call him back about a million times, and she did not.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

stretch_marks_cure:

"No be small love oo aah."

rainbowave_:

"It's the whaaaaat! For me."

toqcouture:

"Rich pikin doings."

oge.bliss:

"This one sweet me."

queenjummy_:

"So cute!!!!!!!!!!! If this is not a good lifestyle then I dunno what is."

boladeyewande:

"Beautiful children."

justdamz_:

"I love them!!!! Omo these are children not pikins."

Imade and Jamil dine in fancy restaurant

Popular Nigerian celebrity kids, Imade Adeleke and Jamil ‘JamJam’ Balogun have continued to leave fans in awe of their friendship as they show that they have each other’s backs.

The kids were seen with their mothers, Tiwa Savage and Sophie Momodu hanging out at a fancy restaurant.

Jamil proved himself to be such a little gentleman when he pulled out a chair for Imade to seat and helped her move it closer to the table once she was properly settled.

Source: Legit.ng