The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed claims that it approved the “Living History” textbook, which reportedly excluded Igbo content

Officials confirmed the book was never submitted to the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and is not on the list of approved instructional materials

The Ministry urged schools and parents to disregard misinformation, stressing that only authorised textbooks reflect Nigeria’s cultural diversity and national values

As reported by Dailytrust, officials clarified that the book was not authorised for use in any Nigerian school.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the Ministry stressed that “Living History” had never been submitted to the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

The Council is the statutory body responsible for reviewing, evaluating, and approving instructional materials under the national curriculum.

As a result, the Ministry confirmed that the book was neither recommended by NERDC nor included on the official list of approved History textbooks.

The Ministry explained that consultations with NERDC leadership and a review of officially endorsed materials confirmed that “Living History” did not form part of the approved instructional resources for schools nationwide.

Warning against misinformation

Parents, teachers, school proprietors, and administrators were urged to disregard speculation, misinformation, and what the Ministry described as “emotionally charged narratives” surrounding the book. Officials warned that unapproved materials could undermine curriculum standards and negatively affect teaching and learning outcomes.

“All approved textbooks strictly comply with the national curriculum and reflect Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, shared history, and core national values, while promoting inclusivity, balance, and unity,” the statement noted.

Call for responsible discourse

Folasade further appealed to the public to support responsible discourse, reject divisive misinformation, and verify the approval status of educational materials through official channels before adoption.

“The public is encouraged to consult NERDC for verified information on approved textbooks. Education thrives on truth. Unity thrives on understanding,” the statement added.

