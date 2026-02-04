Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene's choir in Abuja has organised a tribute service to honour the singer who died from a snakebite.

The flyer of the program showed the real year that Nanyah was born, amid uncertainties about her age following her death

Many reacted as the choir shared why people must register before they can attend the event, sparking mixed reactions.

A tribute service has been announced to mourn the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

The Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) choir, which Nanyah was a part of, announced the service and called for registration.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite: Choir organises tribute service for Nanyah

On its official Facebook page, AMEMUSO choir shared an e-poster which contained information concerning the tribute service for Nanyah.

According to the poster, Nanyah was born in 1999, and the tribute service would be held at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Sunday, February 8, 2026, by 6 pm.

The post was captioned:

“"Tribute and Songs" in loving memory of Ifunanya Nwangene ('Nanyah') Register now before seats fill up!

“EVENT DETAILS

“- Date: 8th Feb 2026

“- Time: 6pm

“- Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja

“WANT TO ATTEND?

“Register quickly: Contact the numbers on the flyer

“- Name + phone number

“- Get serial number (gate pass)

“Contact numbers on flyer for info.”

Snakebite: Reactions trail tributes service for Nanyah

Cozynate Omoregie said:

"I don't think the name EVENT is really proper. And please don't make it too official just allow people to honour her in the simplest way possible. Please. Thank you."

Okechukwu Nkaa said:

"Just 26 and gone with all the gifts and talents? This girl was already heading towards a very beautiful future before Nigeria happened."

Onyebuchi Nwaobasi said:

"How come you people have planned for this already in less than 1 week hmm hope is not what am thinking."

Pro Tunes said:

"What is the meaning of this shittttt. Why are you pple making this look like we have to pay before we can pay Naya our last respect? Do you people fear God at all?"

John JJ said:

"Can’t even bring myself to attend this, same I hate seeing memorials of her all over internet. Just unimaginable."

Okwuosa Gracious said:

"Virtual link pls, because we are not within Abuja."

Patrick Chisom said:

"So fast?"

