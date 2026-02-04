Police Force Recruitment: NPF Asks Nigerians To Apply Before Deadline, Releases Application Link
- The Nigeria Police Force and Police Service Commission urged eligible Nigerians to apply for the ongoing recruitment exercise
- The recruitment targeted 50,000 constables nationwide including general duty and specialist roles
- Applicants were warned against fraudsters and instructed to submit applications through the official portal
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC), has urged eligible Nigerians to submit their applications for the ongoing police recruitment exercise before the February 8, 2026 deadline.
The recruitment drive, which aims to strengthen national security, targets the intake of 50,000 police constables nationwide and covers both General Duty Constable positions and specialist roles.
NPF: Recruitment exercise opened in December
According to the PSC in a post made via X, on Wednesday, February 4, the application process commenced on December 15, 2025, but was later extended to allow more qualified Nigerians the opportunity to apply.
“The Police Service Commission, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, hereby invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force,” the Commission said in a public notice.
Applicants directed to official portal
Prospective applicants have been advised to visit the official recruitment portal to access full details on eligibility requirements, application guidelines and available roles.
“All applications must be submitted through the official portal at http://npfapplication.psc.gov.ng. Applicants are advised to carefully read the instructions before completing the process,” the statement said.
Recruitment is free, PSC warns
The Commission and the Police Force cautioned applicants against fraudsters, stressing that the recruitment process is entirely free of charge.
“The application is free. No payment is required at any stage of the recruitment exercise. Members of the public should beware of fraudsters and report suspicious activities,” the PSC warned.
Call to serve and strengthen national security
The NPF described the recruitment as an opportunity for patriotic Nigerians who are passionate about public service to contribute to national safety and stability.
“This recruitment exercise is part of ongoing efforts to enhance policing capacity, improve community safety and strengthen internal security across the country,” the statement added.
Applicants have been advised to complete and submit their applications on or before February 8, 2026, as late entries will not be considered.
NAFDAC denies recruiting
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against a fake press release circulating online, which falsely claims that the agency has opened a recruitment exercise.
NAFDAC said the document, which has been widely shared on social media and messaging platforms, did not originate from the agency and should be completely disregarded.
NAFDAC clarified that although it periodically conducts recruitment to engage qualified Nigerians, no recruitment exercise has been announced at this time. It stressed that any claim suggesting otherwise is misleading and designed to deceive members of the public.
