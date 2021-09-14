Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has got her fans and friends laughing on social media as she revealed a recent experience

The mother of one stated that she and her team took a small trip to take some beautiful waterfall photos

Tiwa added that she thought it was going to take a few hours but they encountered some challenges that delayed them

Singer Tiwa Savage has said that nobody's son will find her fans and followers if they don't like the new photos she shared on her Instagram page. The mother of one was spotted in a green bathing suit as she takes a pose behind a waterfall.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the All Over crooner was full of praises for content creators and has asked God to bless them.

Tiwa Savage recounts the trouble she went through to take some photos. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer had an experience of what content creators go through and she relayed it to her fans online. According to her, her team said they wanted them to drive to a waterfall and create nice content.

Noting that she agreed to the suggestion, she thought that they only needed a few hours to achieve their goals.

Tiwa Savage wasn't expecting to face the challenges they encountered.

She said,

"After 6 hours drive, missing the road, finally finding the road, no food or drinks, muscle pull on my leg, nowhere decent to pee, it starts pouring down with rain. Water was freezing cold. We had to climb 250 steps to get to the bottom and back up again … JUST TO TAKE A PIC."

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react to Tiwa's post

tokemakinwa:

"Now you see why you shouldn’t abuse me."

toyin_abraham:

"Most beautiful."

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"My Tiwa."

official2baba:

"Did tiwa just say they climbed to the bottom. that's some classic yarns. Bless up always."

annieidibia1:

"Hahahahaha. omg ! U is truly a Savage ! If Una no like d pic! NOBODY SON GO FIND YOU OOO! Mbok sis , u haff turn to comedian at this point o. that line got me rolling on d floor."

ericanlewedim:

"it was worth it."

tiannahsplacempire:

"Welcome to my world. you didn’t even fall off the rock yet wow."

