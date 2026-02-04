The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on qualified professionals to apply for the United Nations Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator Talent Pipeline

The initiative aims to strengthen leadership capacity within the UN system while ensuring diversity, gender balance, and global representation

Applications for the current cycle will close on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at 23:59 hours (EST)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that it had invited qualified professionals to express interest in joining the United Nations Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) Talent Pipeline.

In a statement, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the initiative sought “high-calibre professionals to join leadership roles within the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator system.”

The Ministry explained that the RC/HC Talent Pipeline was designed to identify and prepare individuals for leadership positions, while broadening and diversifying the pool of eligible candidates. It added that “due consideration will be given to gender balance and equitable geographical representation.”

Structured opportunities for professionals

According to the statement, successful candidates would benefit from structured opportunities to strengthen their “leadership, coordination, and humanitarian competencies.” However, the Ministry stressed that “admission into the RC/HC Talent Pipeline does not automatically constitute appointment,” noting that candidates must apply separately to the Resident Coordinator Assessment Centre.

Applications for this cycle will close on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at 23:59 hours (EST). The Ministry highlighted that while United Nations staff members must obtain formal nominations from their governments, “non-UN professionals may apply directly without prior nomination.”

Call to eligible professionals

Members of the public with the requisite experience and commitment were urged to participate. The statement added: “We encourage all eligible professionals with leadership capacity and dedication to multilateral cooperation, humanitarian action, and sustainable development to submit their applications within the stipulated time frame.”

Details on eligibility requirements, application procedures, and the Talent Pipeline framework are available on the official UN website: unsdg.un.org/2030-agenda/leadership/resident-coordinator-humanitarian-coordinator-rchc-talent-pipeline.

See the X post below:

What is UN?

The United Nations (UN) is a global organisation founded in 1945 to promote peace, security, and cooperation among nations.

The UN brings together 193 member states to address common challenges such as conflict, poverty, climate change, and human rights. Guided by its Charter, the organisation provides a platform where countries can discuss issues and find shared solutions.

Its headquarters is in New York City, and it operates through bodies like the General Assembly, Security Council, and Economic and Social Council. The UN also coordinates humanitarian aid, supports sustainable development, and upholds international law, making it central to global governance.

