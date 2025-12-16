A trending video has shown a lady's epic reaction when she met internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, at the airport

The lady, a serving corps member, was overwhelmed with emotion and stuttered as she made a video with the calm VeryDarkMan

While many people trolled the lady over her outburst of emotion on seeing VeryDarkMan, others excused her behaviour

A serving corps member, @alao_eunice, has shared a video on TikTok showing her emotional reaction when she met VeryDarkMan aboard an aeroplane.

In the clip, the thrilled lady couldn't keep calm as she interacted with VeryDarkMan and made a video with him for her sister, Mercy Owolabi, whom she said is his biggest fan.

Lady speaks on meeting VeryDarkMan at airport

"My sister loves you so much. She is crazy about you. Mercy Owolabi," the lady told VeryDarkMan while stuttering.

She further informed him that her sister was waiting at the airport and looked forward to seeing him. A calm VeryDarkMan gave a shoutout to the lady's sister while speaking to the camera.

"Mercy Owolabi, how are you doing? Merry Christmas and happy new year in advance," VeryDarkMan said.

Speaking about her emotional outburst on seeing the celebrity, the lady admitted that she never expected that she would behave that way, as she is not usually moved by celebrities.

She further said she had been on flights with celebrities and even turned down some of their offers to take pictures, but when she got close to VeryDarkMan, she said she lost her steeze and composure.

She observed that celebrities carry a kind of sparkle that overwhelms one in proximity with them, and VeryDarkMan wasn't any different. In her words:

"Guys… I couldn’t believe I actually got nervous and started stuttering around a celebrity 😭✨ Normally, I’m that person who doesn’t get moved. I’ve been on flights, met a couple of celebrities before, even had some ask me to take pictures and I said no because I just… don’t freeze over celebrities. But then… I met VDM at the airport. I told my sister, who’s his biggest fan ever, that I might make a video for her. And she was screaming on the other line, so excited. And then, when I got close…

"I completely lost my composure. I was stuttering, shaking, I was a mess guys😅 Honestly, celebrities carry this kind of sparkle that just overwhelms you, and I could feel it being around him. So yeah… that’s how I lost my steeze, my composure, and my aura went straight to zero 🥲✨ Hopefully, I’ll recover soon… but for now, let’s just say Zero steeze."

Reactions trail lady's meeting with VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's meeting with VeryDarkMan below:

Chiks🫦 said:

"Wizkid, Dbanj, Timaya, Kizz , Duncan, Davido these are celebrities I love and can remember I’ve been in same close space with and I wasn’t star struck. But guess who I was star struck for. MARY REMY NJOKU 😭😭 I couldn’t control my emotions. One of my role models."

Chisom Ifeanyi said:

"My love u have the right to react anyhow u want to react when u see someone u like for the first time is normal."

Oluwonder said:

"Omo anytime I see celebrity, I go do like say I no see them make they no vex say I no greet them."

CHI_SOM🧚‍♀️💕 said:

"Imagine? 😂😭I can only say sir pls let’s take a picture (if I want to 🙄) buh for this one mbahhh 😂😭make I get bp cause say I see celebrity."

Ceph_code said:

"There's one thing I've always loved to have... influence + positive impact."

SIM_2 said:

"First of all, you no get steeze, aura and whatever composure before ma."

Gillian 💙💦☯️ said:

"Awww I was just smiling throughout the video."

Dera nwa said:

"Please next time take a deep breath 😩and calmly make your video."

Biggest 💪🇬🇭🇳🇬🇹🇷 said:

"Don’t mind there comment ooo them go do pass you self if them there favorite 😻 darki till death."

