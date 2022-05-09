Black Sherif has won the Best HipHop Song of the Year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

The young rapper's Second Sermon topped songs from Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, Yaw Tog to win the award on Saturday, May 7

The win which happens to be the 20-year-old's first-ever VGMA has been described as well-deserved by entertainment watchers

Young and sensational artist Black Sherif, Known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has won his first Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) plaque.

He won the best hip-hop song of the year at the 23rd VGMAs held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Black Sherif's Second Sermon beat Abotre by Amerado Burner ft Black Sherif, Winning by Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa, Coachella by Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur, Sika Aba Fie Rmx by Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Fameye, and Sore Rmx by Yaw TOG ft Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur

Black Sherif's Second Sermon won the Best Hip Hop song Photo source: @blacksherif

Black Sherif who walked on stage amidst cheers dedicated his award to his Zongo community, his fans, and his loved ones who have supported his music career.

A well-deserved win for Black Sherif

Reacting to Black Sherif's win, entertainment journalist and write for Music In Africa , Myers Hansen, described it as well-deserved.

In a quick chat with YEN.com.gh after the award was announced, Hansen stated that it was obvious that Black Sherif was going to win that category.

He added that even though there were some very good songs in the category, none of them had the reach of Second Sermon.

"Blacko did so well with Second Sermon and deserves to win the category. From the moment the nominations came out, any objective person could predict that he was going to win that one and even more.

"Even though there were some fine tracks in the category, not one of it could be compared to Second Sermon in terms of the waves it made and it was a real Hip Hop song too," he told YEN.com.gh.

