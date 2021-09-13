Nollywood actress Angel Okorie has got Nigerians talking on social media with a post she made online

The actress was spotted with her colleague and friend Tonto Dikeh riding in the backseat of a car

The Nollywood actresses looked happy as they sang to a song by a Nigerian singer while laughing at the same time

Nollywood actress Angel Okorie seemed to have visited her colleague Tonto Dikeh to show support for her in her hard time.

Angela shared a video of herself with the mother of one as they happily rode in a car.

Angela Okorie and Tonto Dikeh sing Ric Hassani's Thunder Fire You. Photos: @annieidibia1, @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela sings with Tonto Dikeh

The actresses were seen singing a song titled Thunder Fire You by Ric Hassani.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ric Hassani dedicated the song to his ex-lover who played with his heart. In fact, he even slammed his ex-lover's friends for how they treated him.

As the actresses sang the song, Tonto stretched her five fingers in the air to slam whoever the song is directed at. Tonto and Angela later burst into laughter.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about the video. Actress Annie Idibia also took to Angela's comment section to speak on the video.

annieidibia1:

"Angela me I just love you !!! I see u LIGIT queen I see u ... all the time! #womanSupportingWomen you are a rare one!"

canddybianca:

"Na kpokpogiri thunder go fire."

chimezie.mezie:

"Two Sense in one video."

thefoodfitgirl:

"Awwww, now this love, this is support❤️ strong women lift each other up❤️❤️❤️ love you guys so much."

iam_lovethsa:

"I love u both ❤️❤️❤️ so much."

zeeherself:

"Glad to see you guys are back friends."

iam.donrita:

"I love u both!!!!! That’s the energy!!"

vicdams:

"Thunder fire prince."

Angel Okorie slams Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

Angela Okorie shared a video reacting to the Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogri drama.

Condemning Kpokpogri for releasing the viral audio of Tonto crying, Angela said it is the reason she does not ‘chill with subjects’.

According to the mother of one, subjects are subjects and needed to remain in that position because she had put too much into her career.

Source: Legit Newspaper