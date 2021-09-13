Actress Mimi Orjiekwe recently shared an adorable video on her page showing the moment her daughter met Don Jazzy

The Nollywood actress encouraged her shy daughter to give the popular music executive a peck on the cheek

The video stirred mixed reactions from fans and followers in the online community with some people showering endearments on Mimi's daughter

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe has gotten members of the online community gushing after sharing an adorable video of her daughter on Instagram.

Apparently, the little one met top music executive, Don Jazzy, for the very first time and she was shy in his presence.

Mimi Orjiekwe's daughter meets Mavins boss Don Jazzy for the first time. Photo: @mimiorjiekwe

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by Mimi, the doting mum was heard encouraging her daughter to give Don Jazzy a peck on the cheek.

The music boss in turn positioned his cheek to receive the peck from Mimi's daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Socialite Pretty Mike was also sighted in the short video clip.

Watch below:

Social media users react

The video stirred sweet reactions from social media users with many pointing out how cute and adorable Mimi's daughter is.

Read comments sighted below:

chi4zara said:

"She is so cute."

iam_nonnyj said:

"She's soooo adorable."

nyansu.felicity said:

"Wow so cute."

buike70061 said:

"See as the innocent gurl dey fear."

mhz_jovi said:

"See big girl na, she all grown God is great."

viks_signature said:

"So beautiful to watch."

shirohgee8 said:

"Momma you doing Great,Amazing , Wonderful, Awesome with Jazzy, The girl is too Healthy, Mashallah,Clean❤️❤️❤️❤️,I can go on& on, Stay Blessed."

Mimi Orjiekwe flaunt pile of cash sprayed at her birthday party

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Orjiekwe turned a new age on Wednesday, July 14, and the pretty lady was more than grateful to God for witnessing another year.

The movie star had a birthday party to mark the special occasion and she took to her Instagram page to show off the money she was sprayed in different currencies.

Orjiekwe was more than happy to flaunt her pile as she constantly mentioned in the video that she was sprayed dollar bills as well.

Source: Legit.ng