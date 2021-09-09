Popular Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has joined many others to comment on the ongoing drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-boo, Prince Kpokpogri

Angela slammed Kpokpogri for allegedly sharing Tonto’s embarrassing moment on social media and called out the actress for dating her subject

According to Angela, she doesn’t chill with subjects because she had put too much into her career to lose it

Popular Nigerian movie star, Angela Okorie, recently shared her thoughts about Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s drama with members of the online community.

In a video posted on her page, the film star started out by condemning Kpokpogri for airing Tonto’s dirty linen in public after viral audio of the actress crying made the rounds online.

Not stopping there, Angela addressed Tonto and explained why she does not ‘chill with subjects’.

Angela Okorie speaks on Tonto-Kpokpogri drama. Photos: @realangelaokorie

According to the mother of one, subjects are subjects and needed to remain in that position because she had put too much into her career.

See the video below:

Nigerians share funny takes on Angela’s video

After Angela Okorie shared her opinion on Tonto’s relationship crisis, a number of her fans seemed to be focused more on the accent she used in explaining her views.

While some of them noted her points, others mocked her accent. Read what some of them had to say below:

Boss_tresh_:

"It’s the ascent for me Angela kee us."

Estheruba:

"My sister don get oyibo accent."

Preshlenas:

"It’s the accent for me we meuve."

Iam__mandy_:

"I remember when they serve you break fast now u have pick up ur self and chose ur career over everything."

Gem_advance:

"Kpo kpo garri come collect."

Interesting.

I am a silent killer - Tonto allegedly tells Kpokpogri in leaked messages

More drama continues to unfold between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged lover Prince Kpokpogri.

Hours after a voice recording of the actress surfaced on social media, Kpokpogri took to his Instastory channel to speak about the audio file.

Still on the matter, Kpokpogri posted another screenshot showing a private message Tonto allegedly sent to one of his associates with her verified IG account.

In the message, the actress noted that she’s a silent killer who learnt from the best and as such, she would respond to the online drama from behind the scenes.

