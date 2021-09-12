A PDP chieftain, Alhaji Sule Lamido, visited Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Ogun state

Both men had discussions on several issues such as the current security situation in the West African country

The PDP chieftain believes things have gone so bad that no one is sure of their safety again in the country

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has expressed concerns over the insecurity challenges in the country.

Lamido, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun state, said nowhere in Nigeria is safe, declaring that the country is bleeding.

The former governor stated this after meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (mOOPL) residence at the weekend, ThisDay reports.

Sule Lamido is concerned about the insecurity in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Sule Lamido

Source: Facebook

Nobody is safe in Nigeria

In a statement released by the spokesperson to the former president, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Sunday, September 12, Lamido was quoted as saying:

"How do we remain safe?’ is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country, because now, nobody is safe again."

According to Lamido, his meeting with the former Nigerian president reinforced his faith in the country, TheCable reports.

He said they both talked about several issues, especially about Nigeria. He added that it is obvious Nigeria is bleeding, but the country shall rise again.

Obasanjo against the agitation for secession

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Obasnjo who seemed not to be pleased with recent calls for secession by some groups in Nigeria, argued that the nation had more to gain by being united.

The elder statesman explained why Nigerians should dismiss secession calls and support a united nation.

The former president expressed the confidence that Nigeria will continue to exist despite calls by some people for the breakup of the country

Secessionist groups like the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba Nation agitators have been calling for a breakaway country.

Sule Lamido for president

In other news, top chieftains of the PDP in Jigawa threw their weight behind Lamido ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP stalwarts who are from the Bamaina in Birnin Kudu local government Area of the state on Tuesday, August 31, asserted that the former governor has the needed experience to assume the office.

However, the former governor has advised that Nigerians must seek God's intervention on the right person the succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng