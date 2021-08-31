Sule Lamido has been chosen by the PDP in Jigawa as the man to succeed President Buhari come the 2023 presidential election

The choice was made by top PDP chieftains including the chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim Babandi

But Lamido, the former governor of the state, has urged those who called on fellow citizens to depend fully on God to choose the next leader of the country

Top chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa have thrown their weight behind Sule Lamido ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP stalwarts who are from the Bamaina in Birnin Kudu local government Area of the state on Tuesday, August 31, asserted that the former governor has the needed experience to assume the office, PM News reports.

The PDP stalwarts believe that Lamido is the best man to succeed President Buhari (Photo: Sule Lamido)

Source: Facebook

Among those who made this call in a rally on Tuesday were Ibrahim Babandi, the chairman of the PDP in Jigawa, and a former senator, Bashir Jumbo.

In fact, Jumbo said Lamido has no choice but to join the 2023 presidential race, arguing that his achievements while in office coupled with his diplomatic skills have given him away as the best candidate.

However, the former governor has advised that Nigerians must seek God's intervention on the right person the succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that in looking for solutions to their collective problems, especially in leadership, citizens must seek God's face and restoration.

President Buhari goes to bed thinking of Nigerians, Jigawa governor claims

Meanwhile, President Buhari had been described as a man who slept having Nigerians at heart. This was according to Governor Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa state.

According to him, the president had done well for Nigerians in ensuring infrastructural development to fast-track sustainable social and economic development in the country.

He praised Buhari on his economic policies, particularly the implementation of the agriculture transformation and National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Governor Badaru said:

“Buhari is honest, transparent and sleeps with Nigerians at heart. Nigerians begin to see the effort of Buhari in all sectors and people are now joining the APC in thousands.”

Source: Legit.ng