Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has boldly declared that Nigeria will always remain a single country

According to him, what the country is facing is only challenges, just like every other nation of the world

Going further, the governor praised Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai over his ole in fighting insecurity

For those agitating for a separate country, your dreams might never be fulfilled if the words of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo is to be accepted.

According to him, the country has come to stay no matter the situation.

He disclosed this when he received visiting Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at Government House, Benin, The Guardian Newspaper reports.

Governor Obaseki says Nigeria has come to stay. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's former Chief of Army Staff between 2015 and 2021 before being appointed, Buratai is now Nigeria’s ambassador to Republic of Benin, Punch Newspaper added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obaseki said:

“We are facing our challenges like other countries in the world and that is why we need leaders like you. We will continue to do our own beat in contributing to the harmony and unity of Nigeria.”

Going further, he praised the former army chief for his role in fighing insecurity in the country., claiming that the country was built on the foundation laid by Buratai in combating insecurity

He added:

“The foundation you laid as chief of army staff, is what we are building on today. You are here in Edo because we appreciate what you have done for this country."

Secession: Former president Obasanjo rules out Yoruba Nation, Biafra Republic, gives reason

Meanwhile, former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has spoken against the agitation for secession arguing that Nigeria has more to gain by being united.

Obasanjo made the statement on Friday, August 27, at a book launch held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

The elder statesman pointed out that the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria. He expressed the confidence that Nigeria will continue to exist despite calls by some people for the breakup of the country.

Former military president IBB reveals what Nigeria needs to survive

A former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida has said that Nigeria’s unity should be strengthened rather than negotiated.

Call for secession, especially from the southern part of the country, has taken the centre stage of discourse in recent times.

Legit.ng gathered that despite the agitations, Babangida, who told Channels Television’s Newsnight, called on Nigerians to support the country’s leaders.

Source: Legit