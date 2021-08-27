Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, seems not to be pleased with recent calls for secession by groups in Nigeria

The elder statesman explained why Nigerians should dismiss secession calls and support a united nation

The federal government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Yoruba Nation agitators of fueling crisis in the nation

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has spoken against the agitation for secession, arguing that Nigeria has more to gain by being united.

TVC reported that the Obasanjo made the statement on Friday, August 27, at a book launch held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

Obasanjo says he fully supports a united Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

The elder statesman pointed out that the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

He expressed the confidence that Nigeria will continue to exist despite calls by some people for the breakup of the country, according to The Punch.

Obasanjo said:

…’’We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.

“There are many people –high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria.”

Secessionist groups like the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba Nation agitators have been calling for a breakaway country.

