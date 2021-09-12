Wike has insisted that he would not withdraw is case against Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP

According to the Rivers state governor, he lack confidence in the national chairman to keep agreements

Governor Wike said this in a meeting with the Senator David Mark-led committee set up by the PDP

Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, has said he will not withdraw the lawsuits against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, because he does not trust the chairman to honour agreements.

Wike said this in a meeting with the Senator David Mark-led committee set up by the PDP National Executive Committee to resolve the party’s crisis.

Governor Wike says he will not withdraw cases against Secondus. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

The bid by Secondus to seek re-election and the determination of the Rivers State governor to stop him is reported to be the genesis of the crisis.

The Mark-led panel had met with Secondus and Wike with a proposal that they both withdraw pending lawsuits to pave the way for the peaceful resolution of the crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While Secondus agreed to withdraw on the condition that the other party does the same, Wike insisted on going ahead with his.

The report submitted by the Mark-led committee quoted Wike as insisting that the “court cases instituted would not be withdrawn because of the lack of confidence in the other party to keep agreements”.

This was contained in the report submitted by the committee to the party’s NEC at its 93rd meeting in Abuja, on Thursday.

PDP elders meet Governor Wike

In a related development, members of the PDP reconciliation committee led by a former Senate President, David Mark, recently visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Mark and seven other members of the committee on Tuesday, August 31, held talks with Governor Wike over the crisis in the party for about three and a half hours.

The committee tabled a three-point agenda, including asking Wike to prevail on Rivers PDP members to withdraw the court case which led to the suspension of Secondus as national chairman

After 7-hour meeting, PDP governors reveal how APC will be defeated in 2023

Meanwhile, Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party says they are now working together for the opposition party to present a unified force in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this on Wednesday night, September 8, after the forum's meeting held in Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal said the closed-door meeting on the party’s forthcoming national convention, which started around 3pm and lasted about seven hours was very fruitful.

Secondus resumes office at PDP's HQ after the court order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Secondus on Friday, August 27, stormed the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party alongside scores of his supporters.

It was reported that the embattled PDP chairman entered his office ahead of the National Working Committee meeting.

Secondus resumed on Friday in line with another court order issued by a Birnin Kebbi high court which reinstated him as chairman.

Source: Legit