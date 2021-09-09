PDP governors on Wednesday, September 8, met in Abuja to discuss the challenges facing the party ahead of 2023

At the end of the meeting, Governor Tambuwal said the opposition leaders have resolved to work together to dislodge the ruling APC in 2023

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum said the opposition party will sustain its current goodwill and show Nigerians it is ready to rescue them from APC's misgovernance

FCT, Abuja - Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party says they are now working together for the opposition party to present a unified force in the 2023 general elections.

Premium Times reported that the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this on Wednesday night, September 8, after the forum's meeting held in Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal said the closed-door meeting on the party’s forthcoming national convention, which started around 3pm and lasted about seven hours was very fruitful.

PDP governors say they are working together for the party to present a unified force in the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

His words:

“We have been meeting since 3 pm, meeting for about seven hours. Very fruitful deliberation.

“You must have seen that we received leaders of our party in various other states where we don’t have governors.

“We had robust discussion with them on how to move the party forward, bringing all the leaders together, not only working towards a best national convention, but even beyond that."

The need to sustain PDP's goodwill

Governor Tambuwal added that the forum discussed how to continue sustaining the goodwill that PDP is enjoying at the moment and send the right signal to Nigerians that the party is truly prepared to "rescue Nigeria from the misgovernance of APC.”

The Sokoto state governor also said that the party discussed the moves need to make to win the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election, The Punch reported.

PDP elders meet Governor Wike

In a related development, members of the PDP reconciliation committee led by a former Senate President, David Mark, recently visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Mark and seven other members of the committee on Tuesday, August 31, held talks with Governor Wike over the crisis in the party for about three and a half hours.

The committee tabled a three-point agenda, including asking Wike to prevail on Rivers PDP members to withdraw the court case which led to the suspension of Secondus as national chairman

