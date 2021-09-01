The former Senate president, David Mark and some leaders of the PDP have asked Governor Wike to reconcile with Secondus

The PDP leaders who were keen to restore peace and tranquillity to the party also told the governor to withdraw suits filed in Rivers state

According to them, the party needs a united force and dedication of the members to be victorious in the next general election

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Apparently dissatisfied with the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the members of the party's reconciliation committee led by a former Senate president, David Mark, have visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The Nation reports that Mark and seven other members on Tuesday, August 31, held talks with Governor Wike over the crisis in the party for about three and a half hours.

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked Governor Wike to withdraw suit against Secondus. Credit: Nyesom Wike.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the members tabled a three-point agenda, including asking him to prevail on Rivers PDP members to withdraw the court case which led to the suspension of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman, seeking his opinion on how to move the party forward and reconciliation with Secondus.

According to the report, a top source said the panel members arrived at the Government House at about 2.30 pm.

The members of the delegation are a former minister of foreign affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi: ex-national chairman, chief Okwesilieze Nwodo; another former national chairman, Haliru Mohammed; Senator Enyinaya Abaribe and a former minister of women affairs, Hajiya Inna Ciroma.

The source reportedly said:

“The panel is determined to find a lasting solution to the crisis at hand. The job is easier because the two gladiators are from Rivers state and from the same political family.

“The panel may still reach out to some PDP elders like ex-Governor Peter Odili who both Wike and Secondus still defer to. With his stronghold on PDP in Rivers State, no member can go to court against Secondus without the knowledge of Wike.”

Withdraw all court cases

It was gathered that the panel may meet with Secondus before Friday, September 3, as the members of the panel reportedly returned to Abuja after the meeting.

ThisDay also reports that the committee wanted both Secondus and Wike to withdraw all suits before the Degema high court, Calabar high court and Kebbi high court and allow the return to the status quo, a source explained.

Wike was said to have told the committee members that he would have preferred the matter to be resolved at the Supreme Court, the way the apex court did when Senator Ali Sheriff claimed to be the national chairman of PDP in 2017.

Secondus resumes office at PDP's HQ after the court order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Secondus on Friday, August 27, stormed the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party alongside scores of his supporters.

It was reported that the embattled PDP chairman entered his office ahead of the National Working Committee meeting.

Secondus resumed on Friday in line with another court order issued by a Birnin Kebbi high court which reinstated him as chairman.

Source: Legit