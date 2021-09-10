Nigeria's lead opposition party, PDP, has shifted its decision on which region its 2023 presidential will be zoned to

According to the party's NEC, the decision on zoning will be taken after some crucial issues are resolved

Ahead of its forthcoming national convention, the opposition party said it has constituted new committees

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will only decide where to zone its 2023 presidential ticket and the National Working Committee (NWC) offices after some issues are considered and resolved.

Premium Times reported that the opposition party said this after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, September 9, in Abuja.

The PDP says it cannot decide where to zone its 2023 presidential ticket until some issues are resolved. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

The meeting was presided over by its acting national chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of the PDP, said the NEC also approved the composition of the National Convention Organising Committee and a Zoning Committee.

He said NEC can only decide its zoning formula after the committee sends its report to the organ for deliberation.

