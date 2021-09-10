Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the APC local government congress

Masari said that the party recorded a huge membership registration exercise during the exercise on Saturday, September 4

According to the governor, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is sure of getting close to 30 million votes in 2023

Katsina, Katsina - Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would record a massive victory in the 2023 general election.

The News reports that the party would defeat the opposition at the poll going by the number of people who joined the party during its recent membership registration exercise.

Governor Aminu Masari has predicted a massive victory for APC in 2023. Credit: Bello Masari.

Legit.ng gathered that Masari spoke when he received the mid-term report of last Saturday, September 4, APC local government congress from the National Working Committee chaired by Aliyu Kumo at the Government House, Katsina.

He said the party had laid a solid foundation for its success in the next general election with its record of performance in the country.

ThisDay also reports that Masari explained that the APC in the state adopted consensus for the just concluded ward and local governments congresses held in the 34 local government areas and 361 political wards of the state after a unanimous decision took during the APC stakeholders’ meeting in the state.

He, however, commended journalists in the state, particularly members of the correspondent’s chapel, for their foresight, effective and balance reportage and called for the tempo to be sustained.

