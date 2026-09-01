A two-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday in the Ilorin West area of Kwara State

At least 8 people are feared trapped inside, among them nursing mothers and children

Emergency responders including the fire service, NSCDC, and SEMA have mobilised to the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilorin, Kwara State - At least eight people are feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The building came down around 5:30 am at PopoGiwa, in the Madalasi Zhogoro area off Sijikobi Road, within the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

At least 8 feared trapped: "Rescue teams rush to Ilorin collapse scene". Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, among those believed to be trapped inside the rubble are nursing mothers and young children, raising the urgency of the ongoing rescue effort.

It was gathered that residents in the area raised the alarm following the collapse, prompting an immediate rescue operation at the scene.

Rescue teams rush to Ilorin collapse scene

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Officers of the Kwara State Fire Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local residents were among the first to begin rescue operations at the site.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also deployed to the location to support the rescue effort.

As of the time of this report, rescue operations were still ongoing, with workers clearing debris in an effort to reach those trapped inside the building.

According to The Sun, the cause of the building collapse was not immediately known as of the time of filing this report.

Authorities are expected to provide further details on the number of people trapped, casualties and the circumstances surrounding the collapse as the rescue operation progresses.

A two-storey building collapses in Kwara, trapping at least eight, including nursing mothers and children.

Source: Original

Many trapped as 3-storey building collapses

Recall that a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris.

Authorities have shared updates as emergency teams continue rescue operations at the collapse site.

The cause of the building collapse and the number of affected persons remain under investigation.

Read more similar stories on building collapse:

Lagos releases new death toll as building collapses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the death toll from the Lagos shopping complex collapse rises to nine, with 26 survivors rescued.

LASEMA leads ongoing rescue efforts with advanced equipment at the disaster site.

The cause of the building collapse remains unknown as investigations await rescue completion.

Source: Legit.ng