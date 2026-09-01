Breaking: 8 People Including Nursing Mothers Feared Trapped in Kwara Building Collapse
- A two-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday in the Ilorin West area of Kwara State
- At least 8 people are feared trapped inside, among them nursing mothers and children
- Emergency responders including the fire service, NSCDC, and SEMA have mobilised to the scene
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Ilorin, Kwara State - At least eight people are feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
The building came down around 5:30 am at PopoGiwa, in the Madalasi Zhogoro area off Sijikobi Road, within the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.
As reported by Vanguard, among those believed to be trapped inside the rubble are nursing mothers and young children, raising the urgency of the ongoing rescue effort.
It was gathered that residents in the area raised the alarm following the collapse, prompting an immediate rescue operation at the scene.
Rescue teams rush to Ilorin collapse scene
Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.
Officers of the Kwara State Fire Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local residents were among the first to begin rescue operations at the site.
Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also deployed to the location to support the rescue effort.
As of the time of this report, rescue operations were still ongoing, with workers clearing debris in an effort to reach those trapped inside the building.
According to The Sun, the cause of the building collapse was not immediately known as of the time of filing this report.
Authorities are expected to provide further details on the number of people trapped, casualties and the circumstances surrounding the collapse as the rescue operation progresses.
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Many trapped as 3-storey building collapses
Recall that a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris.
Authorities have shared updates as emergency teams continue rescue operations at the collapse site.
The cause of the building collapse and the number of affected persons remain under investigation.
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- Number of Deaths Released as Building Collapses in Ogun State
- Number of People Declared Dead In Lagos Emerges as 2-Storey Building Collapses
- 3-Storey Building Collapses, Many Trapped, Photos, Videos Emerge
- Students Narrate How They Escaped as Lagos School Building Collapsed
- Classroom Block of School Collapses During School Hours in Lagos
- Alakija 3-storey Building Collapse: Lady Who Witnessed Incident Shares How Her Friends Survived
- Tears as Church Building Collapses, Killing Two Women and One Man
Lagos releases new death toll as building collapses
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the death toll from the Lagos shopping complex collapse rises to nine, with 26 survivors rescued.
LASEMA leads ongoing rescue efforts with advanced equipment at the disaster site.
The cause of the building collapse remains unknown as investigations await rescue completion.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.