Kano, Kano - A report by Daily Trust reports indicates that one Abubakar Sadiq and his wife, Maryam Sadiq, stole a newborn child from Abdullahi Wase Hospital in Kano.

Legit.ng gathered that the couple had thrown a party to celebrate the arrival of a male child, which triggered doubts since neighbours knew Maryam was not pregnant.

According to the report, the Kano state police public relations officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the police received a complaint on Wednesday, September 8, from the father of the baby, Rabi’u Muhammad.

Muhammad, who lives at Gayawa Quarters, Ungogo local government area of the state, said that on the same day one of his newly-born male twins was missing.

Kiyawa said:

“He said his wife was delivered of the twins on the 07/09/2021 at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano and was admitted.

“That his sister-in-law, who was looking after the babies at the corridor of the Maternity ward slept off. She woke up and did not see the child."

He said upon receiving the report, the state commissioner of police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives led by SP Daniel Itse Amah, to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

The commissioner of police noted:

“The team immediately stormed the scene and launched a search. The Hospital was sealed off and thoroughly combed, but the child could not be found immediately.

“Sustained efforts, coupled with intelligence sharing, led to the arrest of one Maryam Sadiq, 22 years old, and her husband one Abubakar Sadiq, 50 years old, all of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano and the child was recovered from them in their home.”

The Sun also reports that he said Maryam confessed that the child was taken away from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano and that she carried out the act under the influence of her husband who had been longing for a male child.

Kiyawa said that the newborn baby had been reunited with his parents, saying that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

